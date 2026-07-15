‘Teen takeovers’: Charlotte leaders move to revise curfew as minors ask where they’re supposed to go

Charlotte, along with other cities across North Carolina, like Raleigh , is poised to tackle the issue of rising “teen takeovers.”

Large groups of teenagers in cities across the U.S. have been gathering in public spaces, causing disruption and sometimes leading to destructive behaviors.

As the summer arrives, with unsupervised minors out of school, the Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee discussed the issue on Tuesday in a special-called meeting.

According to the meeting release, “uptown, specifically the area near Romare Bearden Park, has experienced significant weekend juvenile criminal activities including affrays, shootings and curfew violations. This public safety issue increases the risk of violent crime, vehicular and pedestrian-related accidents, and other quality of life concerns.”

The committee looked into actions the city could consider to mitigate safety concerns associated with juvenile curfews, including implementing a blanket curfew of 9 p.m. for all minors, as recommended by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On this episode, we discuss what came about from the city’s meeting on teen takeovers and curfews. We'll also explore what's driving these large youth gatherings, what research says about adolescent behavior and juvenile crime, and potential solutions, including the need for more spaces where youth can gather and access safely.

GUESTS:

Danté Anderson, Charlotte City Council Member representing District 1

Quinten Canty, recent graduate of West Charlotte HS with plans to attend Hampton University

Susan McCarter, Ph.D., professor at the School of Social Work at UNC Charlotte