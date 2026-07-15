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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

‘Teen takeovers’: Charlotte leaders move to revise curfew as minors ask where they’re supposed to go

By Chris Jones
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
Screenshot of the Charlotte City Council Safety Committee meeting on July 14, 2026. Illustrations show fliers for “teen takeovers.” AP tweaks: Use “Charlotte City Council Safety Committee” rather than “City of Charlotte's Safety Committee” in a caption. Write dates as “July 14, 2026.” Use straight quotes around “teen takeovers” in captions. Follow-ups Track Charlotte teen takeover incidents: map locations, arrest stats, and police-policy changes over the summer of 2026 Computer Build a policy-comparison dashboard: how Charlotte's juvenile curfew crackdown compares to responses in Atlanta, Nashville, and Raleigh Computer How to write effective AP style photo captions What is the standard procedure for CMPD teen curfew enforcement Recent public responses to Charlotte youth policy changes
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City of Charlotte
Screenshot of the Charlotte City Council Safety Committee meeting on July 14, 2026. Illustrations show fliers for “teen takeovers.”

Charlotte, along with other cities across North Carolina, like Raleigh, is poised to tackle the issue of rising “teen takeovers.”

Large groups of teenagers in cities across the U.S. have been gathering in public spaces, causing disruption and sometimes leading to destructive behaviors.

As the summer arrives, with unsupervised minors out of school, the Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee discussed the issue on Tuesday in a special-called meeting.

According to the meeting release, “uptown, specifically the area near Romare Bearden Park, has experienced significant weekend juvenile criminal activities including affrays, shootings and curfew violations. This public safety issue increases the risk of violent crime, vehicular and pedestrian-related accidents, and other quality of life concerns.”

The committee looked into actions the city could consider to mitigate safety concerns associated with juvenile curfews, including implementing a blanket curfew of 9 p.m. for all minors, as recommended by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On this episode, we discuss what came about from the city’s meeting on teen takeovers and curfews. We'll also explore what's driving these large youth gatherings, what research says about adolescent behavior and juvenile crime, and potential solutions, including the need for more spaces where youth can gather and access safely.

GUESTS:
Danté Anderson, Charlotte City Council Member representing District 1
Quinten Canty, recent graduate of West Charlotte HS with plans to attend Hampton University
Susan McCarter, Ph.D., professor at the School of Social Work at UNC Charlotte

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Teensthird spacesCMPDRomare Bearden ParkUniversity Citylaw enforcementYouth DiversionCrime
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Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
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