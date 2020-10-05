-
Charlotte residents had their first chance to comment Monday night on the city’s proposed budget, which includes a property tax hike. But most of the…
-
It’s been 20 years since city officials updated Charlotte’s trash pickup policies. The proposed changes they are considering have many residents seeing…
-
Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee Monday night recommended raising property taxes as part of his plan to make up for a large city budget gap. Carlee told…
-
There’s been a lot of trash talk in Charlotte recently. And no, we don’t mean college basketball. The city is studying pay-as-you-throw garbage service as…
-
The city of Charlotte is looking at changing the way its residents pay for trash collection, from a flat fee to a “pay-as-you-throw” system. Charlotte’s…
-
Composting ... has a certain ick factor. But Cabarrus County commissioners are trying to make it cool and are working on converting 15-acres of one of…