Earlier this year, North Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis opposed President Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency to fund the border…
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller is running to try to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in 2020.Fuller, 52, announced his candidacy…
Mecklenburg County commissioners Monday night ousted chairman Trevor Fuller and picked fellow Democrat Ella Scarborough as the board's new leader. …
Mecklenburg County commissioners will be sworn in for a new term a special meeting Monday night, where they'll also elect their leadership for the next…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio recommends that the county’s property tax rate stays the same next year. Diorio released her recommended budget…
In two weeks, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will reconvene for a new session. Two new commissioners will sit at the dais at the Government…
Mecklenburg County Commission Chairman Trevor Fuller says he doesn't want to raise taxes this year because the county expects to see a surplus in revenue…