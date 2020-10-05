-
A record number of firearms were found at airport security checkpoints nationwide last year — more than 4,400, a 5% increase over the previous year,…
-
Some U.S. citizens have been trailed during their flights by undercover air marshals who take detailed notes on their behavior. The program was first reported on by The Boston Globe.
-
A Charlotte man was cited after bringing a loaded handgun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday.According to Transportation Security…
-
North Carolina State Senator Joel Ford is officially tossing his hat into the race for Charlotte mayor."It's time for new leadership and a bold vision for…
-
As the peak summer travel season approaches, Charlotte Aviation Director Brent Cagle is worried about long security lines. He says spring break was a…