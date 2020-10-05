UNC academic fraud

-
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes Wednesday in North Carolina. The first touched down at 4:20 p.m. just southwest of…
-
Charlotte TalksPerspective on the criminal justice system from a defense attorney known for the Netflix hit "Making a Murderer," and an update on the academic scandal at…
-
Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have been in the area of a hit and run accident that fatally injured a 26-year-old man early Friday…
-
An independent investigator says athletes at UNC-Chapel Hill were encouraged to sign up for so-called “paper classes” that didn’t meet. Former federal…