North Carolina is working with the federal government to send an additional $300 to some unemployed residents. It’s part of an executive order issued by…
July 24 is the day Americans will see an end to the federal government’s $600 in additional unemployment benefits. Next week, North Carolina’s moratorium…
State officials are scrambling to catch up with more than 355,000 new claims for unemployment benefits filed over the past two weeks. But even agency…
Changes to North Carolina’s unemployment benefits today passed the first of two required votes in the state Senate. The bill raises a key requirement for…