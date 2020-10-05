-
Updated Oct. 2, 10 a.m.: UNC Charlotte reports that evidence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was found in its routine sampling in one…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chairman of trustees for South Carolina's largest university defended his board Wednesday as three powerful state House members…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina fans will soon join a handful of other SEC schools in allowing alcohol sales at home athletic events.The…
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A South Carolina educator is in line to become the next president of the University of West Georgia.The Georgia Board of Regents on…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some of the most powerful leaders in the South Carolina House, including Speaker Jay Lucas, are supporting a new bill that would remove…
The University of South Carolina's president is asking South Carolina lawmakers to make a deal with him.USC president Harris Pastidessays he'll freeze…