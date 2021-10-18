© 2021 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers lose their third straight game as Hornets’ regular season kicks off

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
panthers vikings 1017 panthers twitter.JPG
The Carolina Panthers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, their third loss in a row.

“It’s a really tough way to go out,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “After just being excited just minutes before that.”

The Carolina Panthers lost their third game in a row Sunday in an overtime nailbiter against the Vikings. With just under six minutes to go in overtime, Minnesota came out on top, 34-28.

One particular ex-Panther keeps making headlines. Former Carolina quarterback Cam Newton finally got his COVID-19 vaccine. Wertz says that might improve Newton’s chances of signing with a new team after the New England Patriots cut him last month.

“Once he finds that right situation, he will come back. Cam Newton’s not done playing football. ” Wertz said.

There’s big basketball news, too. The Charlotte Hornets’ regular season starts this week, and Wertz has high hopes.

“I do like the team on paper,” Wertz said. “... I think they’re going to win 40-plus games.”

And on the college level, University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who led the gold medal-winning Team USA at this year’s Olympics, got a seven-year, $22.4 million contract. The contract makes her not only the highest-paid Black women’s basketball coach but the highest-paid female coach in the Southeastern Conference.

“She deserves it,” Wertz said. “She talked to some NBA teams this year and I’m sure that had something to do with it. But she’s led South Carolina to three Final Fours in six years and she’s been open about the pay disparities between men and women — athletes and coaches.”

In Charlotte, Myers Park and South Mecklenburg High are set to face off this week in a big matchup.

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at a few other things Glenn and Wertz covered.

  • There’s more analysis of the Panthers’ loss on Sunday. 
  • N.C. State’s football team beat Boston College 33-7.
  • The defacto ACC Atlantic Division title game is next month in Winston-Salem, and Wertz shares his thoughts on which teams might take the field. 
  • Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving after the season, and tickets to February’s Duke-UNC Chapel Hill game are going for a lot of money

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
