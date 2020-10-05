Virginia Beach Shooting

-
The gunman who opened fire inside a Virginia Beach government building, killing 12 people, had notified a superior of his intention to leave his job,…
Christi Dewar, a government employee in Virginia Beach, says her co-worker Ryan Keith Cox died attempting to provide safety amid rapid gunfire.
Twelve people were killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon. Their friends and family have been remembering the victims on social media.
Most of the victims were city employees, and many worked as engineers, account clerks or administrative assistants. The suspected gunman was also a longtime municipal employee.
NPR's Scott Simon reads the names of the known 12 victims of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Updated June 1, 8:18 a.m.A longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, killing 12 people on three floors and sending…