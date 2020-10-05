-
Charlotte is expected to have its first medical school in more than 100 years through a partnership between Wake Forest and Atrium Health. Atrium CEO…
WINSTON-SALEM — The president of Wake Forest University issued a public apology Thursday for the institution's past involvement in slavery.President…
Atrium Health and Wake Forest University still are waiting to hear from federal regulators on a proposed partnership that would bring a new four-year…
Local experts have created a new program that helps families of color talk to their children about racism and discrimination.The online resource is…
Updated: 4:20 p.m.Atrium Health and Wake Forest University announced Wednesday that they plan to open a new medical school in Charlotte, the city's first…
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch received $4,004,617 in 2015, making him the most highly compensated university president in the country that…
Maya Angelou passed quietly in her home in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. She has a long list of accomplishments: she published seven autobiographies, she…