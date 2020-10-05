-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $180 million in construction contracts Tuesday to replace the old West Charlotte High and add a new high…
Donevin Hoskins, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools administrator now working in Guilford County, was named principal of West Charlotte High on…
West Charlotte High men’s basketball team will play for the 4A state championship in Raleigh on Saturday. The Lions face Winterville’s South Central, a…
CMS wants to expand a program aimed at helping students at risk of dropping out to get a high school diploma.The LIFT Academy takes students from West…
West Charlotte High School saw the largest rise in its graduation rate this year of any CMS school. It went from 56 percent last year to 71 percent this…
It’s not often a school with a low graduation rate is the source of much pride. But West Charlotte High School is an exception. You hear alums call it…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has released student end of year test scores for all of its schools, except two. West Charlotte and Harding high schools…