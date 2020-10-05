-
Somewhere at the middle-end of the 19th century, a railroad tunnel under construction in Walhalla partially collapsed and left behind a cave that tricolor…
-
Caretakers for a group of wild horses on North Carolina's Outer Banks say a horse suffered only minor injuries after a collision with a vehicle on the…
-
INDIAN TRAIL — A Charlotte-area animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to…
-
Charlotte TalksWe talk a lot about urban development in Charlotte and saving the city’s striking tree canopy. But we rarely talk about the fact that Charlotte has a…
-
Mecklenburg County has some new residents. Animals not native to the county have moved in over the past couple of decades. One possible reason is climate…
-
Charlotte TalksWhen one thinks about coyotes they might imagine the boisterous and rowdy Wile E. coyote playing pranks on that darn roadrunner. But coyotes don’t just…