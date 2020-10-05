-
WINSTON-SALEM — A deadly shooting at a city building in Winston-Salem was an act of “workplace violence" by one city employee who targeted another man…
-
WINSTON-SALEM — A teacher accused of storing a student's gun in her classroom has now been indicted on a related charge.The Winston-Salem…
-
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina city has voted to change the name of its annual Dixie Classic Fair.News outlets report the Winston-Salem City Council…
-
Officials in a Winston-Salem say they'll move a Confederate monument for safety reasons and won't go to court to do so.In a letter Wednesday to the lawyer…
-
Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon becomes a free man Wednesday. The 50-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in 2014 and was…
-
This week, we noted the death of Darryl Hunt. His death received statewide media attention, primarily because he was wrongfully convicted of a…
-
A Philadelphia company has announced plans to buy and re-develop the historic R.J. Reynolds Tobacco headquarters in Winston-Salem. PMC Property Group…
-
Maya Angelou passed quietly in her home in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. She has a long list of accomplishments: she published seven autobiographies, she…