Womens March On Washington

Updated: Saturday at 5:38 p.m. ETFor the third year in a row, demonstrators gathered in the nation's capital and cities around the world for Women's March…
This time last year, women from all over the country were heading to the nation’s capital to participate in the women’s march on Washington. Some marched…
One year ago, hundreds of thousands of women marched - in Washington, Charlotte and other cities around the country. Their goal was a louder voice for…
It's way past the deadline set by Congress - 35 years past - but women are organizing in North Carolina and nationwide around a bit of unfinished…
Friday is inauguration day, and right now, people are getting ready to travel to the nation’s capital. We’re not talking about the swearing in of Donald…