Biden's Coast Guard pick would become the 1st woman to command a military branch

President Biden has nominated Adm. Linda Fagan to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, the administration announced Tuesday.

If confirmed, Fagan would be the first woman ever to lead a branch of the U.S. military, lawmakers said.

"Admiral Fagan's nomination will inspire generations of American women to strive to serve at the highest level in the Armed Forces," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.

The Senate Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over the Coast Guard and is tasked with approving all promotions of the service's officers.

".@POTUS has finally nominated an outstanding leader for @USCG," the Senate Commerce Committee Republicans said in a tweet. "It is important for the Commerce Committee to proceed efficiently so the Coast Guard is not left without a leader."

If confirmed, Fagan would replace the current commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz, who is retiring. A change of command ceremony in Washington, D.C., is planned for June 1.

"Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service's 27th Commandant," Schultz in a statement.

Fagan, who has served on all seven continents, is currently the Coast Guard's vice commandant, acting as second-in-command at the branch and executing the commandant's strategic intent, among other duties.

