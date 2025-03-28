© 2025 WFAE

Israel strikes a suburb of Lebanon's capital for the first time since the ceasefire

By Alex Leff,
Lauren FrayerJawad Rizkallah
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:22 AM EDT
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday.
Hassan Ammar
/
AP
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday.

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israel military launched a strike on suburban Beirut Friday, saying it was targeting a drone storage facility used by Hezbollah, after early morning rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it warned residents to evacuate prior to the strike.

Plumes of smoke rose from Beirut's southern suburbs. Between the evacuation order and the strike, Umm Abbas, 60, told NPR by phone from Hadat, the area where Israel's military told people to evacuate: "There's panic. There are two schools nearby filled with kids. People are screaming left and right, people are crying."

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, had denied the rocket fire toward Israel early Friday, as well as a previous rocket attack last week, saying it was committed to a ceasefire reached with Israel in November 2024. No other group has claimed responsibility for either rocket attack.

But following each rocket attack, Israel has struck sites in Lebanon it said belonged to Hezbollah. Lebanese officials have reported a number of casualties from those attacks.

The fighting comes as Israel has renewed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip that started after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Alex Leff reported from Tel Aviv, Lauren Frayer and Jawad Rizkallah from Damascus. Yanal Jabarin contributed reporting from Jerusalem.
Copyright 2025 NPR

Alex Leff
Alex Leff is a digital editor on NPR's International Desk, helping oversee coverage from journalists around the world for its growing Internet audience. He was previously a senior editor at GlobalPost and PRI, where he wrote stories and edited the work of international correspondents.
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
