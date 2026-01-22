Tens of millions of Americans brace for winter weather blast

A huge swath of the U.S. is bracing for a life-threatening winter storm that will bring frigid temperatures and dump significant amounts of freezing rain, ice, snow and sleet, making travel conditions treacherous, and stressing power systems. Tens of millions of people are under a winter storm and extreme cold watch.

"This is a very large storm that's going to impact a large area of the United States, starting with as far west as eastern New Mexico, and then continuing through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, through the Ohio River Valley, even up into the northeast," says Matt Reagan, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Nashville, Tenn.

While winter storm systems can be difficult to predict, he says western states will start feeling the impacts Friday, and then the system will move easterly through Monday.

Heavy snow is forecast for the northeast, with the potential for blinding snow squalls in parts of New England. Farther south, crippling ice and sleet are the biggest risk, even as predictions for severe southern impacts have lessened in the past day.

"As far as the freezing rain potential, that looks highest as you get into northern Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and then including southern middle Tennessee as well," Reagan says.

"Even for those that are experienced with winter weather, there's only so much you can do with freezing rain," he says. "You can't drive in it even if you have four-wheel drive."

Widespread power outages are a danger.

"Freezing rain accumulation can start impacting branches that will begin to break and potentially fall on power lines," says Reagan. "Once you get over half an inch, you're talking about possibly power lines breaking without trees or anything falling on them."

And he says the frigid air will remain after the storm moves through.

Make preparations now

Several governors have declared states of emergency in advance of the storm, including Texas, the Carolinas and Georgia. That allows them to pre-treat highways, stage supplies and equipment, and call up National Guard troops. Cities are implementing freeze plans and opening inclement-weather shelters and warming stations.

"A winter storm is approaching, and now is the time to prepare," says North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. "Please get ready."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is also telling people to have a plan for extended power outages.

"Make sure you've got the things that you need at your house to stay warm and hunker down in case you lose power for a day or two," says Kemp.

Both governors are urging people to make preparations now and avoid going out once the snow and ice begin to fall.

"I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively," says Stein.

In Atlanta, people were stocking up on supplies at Bates Ace Hardware. Manager Lewis Pane told The Associated Press that all of his stock of ice-melting salt is sold out. Customer Wendy Chambers bought batteries and flashlights and is preparing to stay inside, reading and playing games.

The storm is also likely to disrupt air travel at some of the busiest airports in the country including Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York. Several airlines, including Delta and American, are issuing travel advisories for affected airports and waiving rebooking fees.

This winter storm is fueled by a cold air mass from the north colliding with a plume of moisture from the southwest, according to forecaster Reagan.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to keep up with their local weather source because predictions often change as forecasters' confidence and uncertainty shift around.

