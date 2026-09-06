Whatever happened to kindness? Spoiler alert: Our readers prove it's alive and well

In recent years, NPR has explored how small interactions with strangers can do more than just brighten our days — they can improve our well‑being.

Our original story from 2023 traced psychologist Gillian Sandstrom's research back to her experience as a lonely graduate student in Toronto who exchanged a wave and hello daily with a hot dog vendor she passed on campus, even though she never once bought a hot dog. That brief exchange boosted her spirits so much that she began studying the power of "weak ties." Her research found what many people intuitively feel: Even the most casual encounters can boost mood, ease isolation and strengthen our sense of community.

Global health professor Kristin Jenkins of Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich., wrote to tell us that our story had inspired her to ask her students to intentionally engage with strangers and casual acquaintances. They enjoyed the assignment so much, they wanted to continue doing it! In sharing some of their experiences with NPR, they described moments that echoed Sandstrom's findings. A mechanic started "a wonderful conversation" about nursing school. A hospital worker felt more grounded during a stressful shift: "Something as simple as using someone's name or taking a few extra minutes to listen can actually mean a lot.". These short, simple interactions became reminders that kindness doesn't always have to be grand to be meaningful.

Now, we've invited readers to share their own moments of connection — small exchanges that lift their spirits and stay with them much longer than they expect.

One woman from California shared a story about her mother, who lost a year of school to polio as a child and has lived ever since with a twisted spine and chronic pain. Even so, for the past two decades, she and her dogs have made weekly visits to nursing homes and hospitals, bringing handwritten cards and goody bags to people who normally don't have visitors.

Another reader in Kenya told us that a quick question about an acronym on a man's T‑shirt while waiting in line at a bakery turned into a lively 15‑minute conversation. They both walked away smiling.

Finally, one open-hearted reader doesn't just limit kindness to other humans. "Even a simple greeting like 'Hello, brother' to a hawk or 'You are so beautiful' to a flower brightens my day."

And the stories kept coming, all reflecting a simple truth: small gestures matter. To keep a smile on your face, here are a few more:

A listening ear, a pack of tissues

It's no mystery that I enjoy talking to strangers. Everyone has a story, and I'm hear (see what I did there?) to listen to it. I actually dated a guy once that said, "Why do you have to talk to everyone?" I knew right then and there he wasn't the one.

When I stumbled across the NPR article, "Why saying hello to strangers can be good for you," I felt inclined to share a story that happened just today.

I work in corporate events, and part of my job includes operating registration desks. Consider me the Welcome Wagon! The role actually requires a lot of project management and organizational skills, but for the point of this story: I smile, check people in and print their badges. There is a lot of interaction with strangers, which I enjoy.

Toward the end of the day, a woman came up to my desk in tears. She was so embarrassed about what had just transpired in a meeting and decided to share with me. She explained she felt behind during the training course. She said the presenter did not assist her in a helpful way and was actually pretty crass. When she packed up her things and left the room early, the heavy door slammed behind her, making everything feel worse.

Out of everyone she could have walked up to, she chose me. I gave her a mini pack of tissues and listened. The woman talked about her struggles of being an older woman in a male-dominated tech environment and about how certain moments could make her feel invisible. I felt like I had a purpose right then to help her in the best way I knew how – just by listening. By the end of our conversation, I felt her mood shift and the heaviness lift. I even managed to get a smile out of her!

What she doesn't know is that she gave me something too. During our exchange, I felt like I was right where I was supposed to be, at the right time. I am proud that I carry myself in a way that makes others feel comfortable to approach me and share.

The article said people feel good after random encounters with strangers, and I would have to agree. I try to remind myself that we never know someone's full story, and a little grace — a smile, a quick hello, or a moment of listening — can really go a long way.

Michelle Sarnosky

Missouri

Puppy love

After moving from South Florida to a small town on Florida's west coast, I discovered the community was more closed-off than I was used to. But as I was out walking my puppy, neighbors — dog owners or not — would stop to talk. Within a month, my new husband, who had lived in this bedroom community for years, was amazed by how many new friends I was making for both of us!

Thank you for writing about this small but powerful way we can make a difference in each other's lives. It truly is a two-sided gift.

Anita Finley Derr

Florida

A stranger's hug

My older brother passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. As my family gathered at my younger brother's apartment in downtown Philadelphia the next day, the mood was deeply heavy. We were all in shock — disbelieving and numb.

My dad was handling payroll for a small organization at the time and had to walk to the UPS on Chestnut Street to overnight some paychecks. I decided to go with him. When we entered the small UPS office and approached the counter, the woman working there made a pleasantry — I can't exactly recall, maybe something like "Oh, are you all together for the holidays?" I decided to be honest. I said in a somber tone that ended more in a whimper, "Yes… but also, unfortunately, my brother died yesterday.."

I will never forget her reaction. Her jaw dropped, she gasped, and she looked at my dad and asked "Your son?" When he said yes, she said nothing more. Without hesitation, she came around the counter and gave us both the most incredible, genuine hugs. She didn't know us at all, but she instantly recognized the weight of our indescribable pain in that moment.

There was something incredibly healing and meaningful about that moment. To feel seen by a stranger who cared enough to step forward — it mattered. I'll never forget this, and since then, I've often tried to pass on that type of compassion, whether to a stranger or friend.

Cordelia Biddle

Pennsylvania

A world of stories

I always chat with strangers, in elevators, walking along the street, waiting in lines. If you pay attention and listen, everybody does have a story to tell.

Donald Pederson

Maryland

Editor's note: All Things Considered features a regular segment from The Hidden Brain on kindness: "My Unsung Hero."

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