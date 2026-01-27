Why dehydration is still a risk during the wintertime

Winter or cold-weather dehydration may seem less likely than summertime dehydration, but it is still a risk. “There’s a false perception that hydration needs drop so dramatically in winter that dehydration can never be a problem,” says New York City–based sports dietitian Lauren Antonucci, RDN.

According to experts, causes of winter dehydration can include indoor heat, too many layers of clothing, and the fact that you may not be carrying around a bottle of water anymore. Read on to learn more about winter dehydration, including the signs, and some tips for avoiding it.

Causes of Winter DehydrationThe recommended daily amount of water is around 15.5 cups for men, and 11.5 cups for women.[1] But for many of us it might be harder to reach these quantities in the cold winter months. Here are some of the main reasons why winter hydration is still a risk.

Underestimating the Effects of Indoor Heat

All the heat pumped into your office or home keeps the building warm, but indoor air is really dry, Antonucci says. This is counter to summertime humidity, which leaves you sticky from all the moisture in the air. Spending time inside working, sleeping, and hanging out keeps you exposed to this dry heat for much of your day. This can cause you to lose fluids and become dehydrated without even noticing.[2]

Bundling Up in Too Many Layers

When the temperature drops, sticking with outdoor exercise is good for your mind and body. But if you’re someone who doesn’t like to feel cold, you might overdress on purpose. “Many people layer up and sweat through their clothes, but because they don’t feel hot, they don’t realize that they’re losing as much sweat as they are,” Antonucci says.

You’re Not Carrying Water Anymore

When it’s warm, we tend to get thirstier, so you’re probably more likely to keep that water bottle within reach. But when the temperature drops, so does your thirst — and it’s easy to forget to (or want to) carry a water bottle, Antonucci says. Not drinking enough water throughout the day can contribute to dehydration.

Signs of Winter DehydrationSevere dehydration can lead to confusion, fainting, rapid heartbeat and breathing, and even shock.[3] These symptoms require immediate medical attention. It’s unlikely you’ll naturally get to that point just by sitting at your desk indoors, but you can suffer some of the consequences of mild dehydration. Common signs of dehydration include the following:[4] HeadachesDry mouthDry skinDizzinessTirednessLoss of appetiteMuscle CrampsConstipationSome other signs include:Lack of Energy Many people refer to this as a “midday slump.” “This can happen for other reasons, such as not eating a good breakfast or you didn’t have time to eat lunch, but you might also be dehydrated,” Antonucci says.Problems Concentrating Research has shown that lower hydration is associated with decreased cognitive function, including attention, processing speed, and memory.[5]Increase in Injuries If you’re an athlete or highly active recreationally, you might notice that you’re starting to get injured more often. Symptoms of dehydration like fatigue, muscle cramps, and dizziness can lead to slower reaction time and difficulty focusing, which can in turn can lead to injuries.[6] “Nothing works as well when you’re dehydrated. Your body has to cut corners,” Antonucci says. You’re Not Going to the Bathroom Regularly If you go more than two hours without peeing or your pee is the color of apple juice, you’re not drinking enough fluids, Antonucci says.

6 Tips for Staying Hydrated in WinterA good way to check for dehydration is to do the pee test, says Stella Volpe, PhD, RDN, a professor and the department head of human nutrition, foods, and exercise at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. If your urine is pale yellow, or clear, it’s healthy. If you’re dehydrated, your urine may appear dark yellow or orange.[7] “That’s a measure that anyone can use at any time of the year to test their hydration status,” Dr. Volpe says. If you notice your urine is on the darker end of the spectrum, it is time to ramp up your water consumption. While you may not feel as inclined to drink water in the winter months as you are in the summer, getting your daily intake is no less important.“Even if you’re spending much of the day sitting at home or in the office to escape the cold, you still need to hydrate,” Volpe says. Here are some useful expert tips for staying on top of your winter hydration.1. Grab a Portable Water Bottle or Keep a Pitcher NearbyTake your water bottle everywhere you go, and if you’re at home working or in the office, fill up a pitcher of water and keep it on your desk. It will serve as a reminder to keep sipping and filling up your glass, Antonucci says.2. Drink Tea or Hot Water Studies show that drinking certain hot beverages can be just as effective in hydration as cold water.[8]So if you are feeling the cold and don’t want to drink chilled water, boil some herbal teas instead. For hydration purposes, opt for caffeine-free varieties like chamomile or peppermint tea, as caffeine is a diuretic, which causes you to urinate more frequently and may contribute to dehydration.[7]3. Infuse Your Water With Flavor Drop pieces of fruit, like diced apples, cucumbers, lemons, limes, or strawberries, in plain water to add some flavor.[9] If you really want to get creative, Volpe recommends brewing water with an unsweetened iced tea bag and adding pieces of fruit. 4. Eat Water-Rich Foods“It’s the totality of water from fluids and food that counts toward hydration,” Volpe says. Fruits and vegetables, such as celery, tomatoes, and watermelon, generally supply water, she says, but other foods like hot soups will also help your body meet its needs, and they can be especially satisfying when those outdoor temperatures start to drop.5. Practice the 1:1 RuleThat is, for every non-water drink, have a glass of water as well. For example, in the mornings, Antonucci says she fills a large mug with coffee and another large mug with water. At lunch, she opts for a beverage like seltzer or herbal tea, plus another large mug of water.6. Trade Booze for a Hydrating Mocktail at Happy HourTry swapping dehydrating alcohol for a DIY mocktail. You can mix flavored, no-added-sugar seltzer water with a few raspberries or slices of lime for an easy, healthy, and hydrating drink.

The TakeawayWinter dehydration can creep up on you for various reasons, such as spending more time in hot and dry indoor temperatures, wearing too many layers, and not carrying a water bottle like you would during summer.Stay hydrated during the winter by swapping cold beverages for hot ones, keeping water nearby as a reminder to keep drinking, eating water-rich foods like soups and fruit, and infusing your water with flavor.Signs of dehydration include headaches, dizziness, dry skin and mouth, and fatigue, so it’s important to stay vigilant even when it’s cold.Severe dehydration can have serious health consequences; if you experience symptoms like confusion, fainting, or rapid heart rate and breathing, seek medical advice immediately.

Resources We TrustCleveland Clinic: DehydrationHeart Foundation: Are You Drinking Enough During the Winter Months?Michigan State University: Winter HydrationMayo Clinic: Water: How Much Should You Drink Every Day?Massachusetts General Hospital: The Importance of Winter Hydration