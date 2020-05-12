WFAE Wins Three Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized WFAE with three awards in its regional Edward R. Murrow Awards competition for electronic journalism. WFAE’s “The List” ranked first in two categories – Investigative Reporting and Podcast. “The Shooting of Danquirs Franklin” placed first in Continuing Coverage category.

“The List” by reporter Sarah Delia – Investigative Reporting and Podcast categories: In 2019, the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte announced by the end of 2019 it would release a list of clergy who are credibly accused of sexual abuse involving minors. Over four episodes, Delia explored why that list is important to survivors and why a list had not been released when the series aired.

“‘The List,’ like Sarah’s earlier award-winning investigation ‘She Says,’ shows the power of coupling thorough research and reporting with masterful storytelling,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer. “The series takes the listeners on a journey to understanding why something that seems so simple – a list – is so complicated to produce and so vital to the healing of those who, in some cases, have waited decades for justice. As a local news organization, we are committed devoting the time and resources necessary to tell these kinds of stories.”

“The Shooting of Danquirs Franklin” by WFAE Newsroom – Continuing Coverage category: From March to November 2019, WFAE’s newsroom produced several stories on the police shooting of Danquirs Franklin at a Burger King in Charlotte. The shooting resulted in his death, the video that was available and was not immediately released, and a debate over whether an officer should be charged and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department policy. By the end of 2019, CMPD changed its policy to give more priority to de-escalation.

“A newsroom must work as a team, and that teamwork especially shows during huge news events. Everyone contributed to this award – our reporters, hosts, digital staff and ‘Charlotte Talks’,” said Greg Collard, WFAE’s news director. “This coverage represents substantive journalism that WFAE is committed to consistently deliver.”

WFAE competes in a region that’s comprised of stations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. As regional winners, these entries are under consideration for National Murrow Awards.