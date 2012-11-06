Voting In Your Swim Trunks: Why Not?
According to the National Democratic Institute, the world will be watching as results of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election are tabulated. So we thought we'd turn the tables and take a look at how voting is exercised in other countries.
In the U.S., barring the occasional odd polling place, most engaged citizens file into their local elementary schools and churches or, more recently, vote via mail-in ballot.
But abroad we found some unorthodox approaches to voting.
In Romania, a bikini is perfectly fine attire in which to vote, and in rural Kyrgyzstan, the ballot is brought straight to your dinner table.
While I didn't find a polling official at my table this morning, I did cast my vote for the first time in Washington, D.C. I may not live in one of the hotly contested swing states, but I didn't want to miss out on the ritual.
