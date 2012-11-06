© 2020 WFAE
World

Voting In Your Swim Trunks: Why Not?

By Kainaz Amaria
Published November 6, 2012 at 11:04 AM EST
1 of 5  — Voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Saudi Arabia. In 2011, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia granted women the right to vote and run in municipal elections — but not until 2015.
2 of 5  — A Hindu woman learns how to use an electronic voting machine at a rural polling booth in Kot, Haryana, India, 2009.
3 of 5  — Nuns outside the Vatican watch a telecast of cardinals deliberating at the Papal Conclave to elect a new pope in 2005. The government of Vatican City, an ecclesiastical state, is overseen by the pope of the Roman Catholic church, who can only be elected by male cardinals.
4 of 5  — In Kyrgyzstan, Toktobubu Jantaliyeva (third from right) casts a presidential ballot as she and her relatives have lunch in their country house in the village of Gornaya, 2005.
5 of 5  — In Comoros, electoral agents count ballots by candlelight after the nation voted to replace their incumbent president, 2010.
According to the National Democratic Institute, the world will be watching as results of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election are tabulated. So we thought we'd turn the tables and take a look at how voting is exercised in other countries.

In the U.S., barring the occasional odd polling place, most engaged citizens file into their local elementary schools and churches or, more recently, vote via mail-in ballot.

But abroad we found some unorthodox approaches to voting.

In Romania, a bikini is perfectly fine attire in which to vote, and in rural Kyrgyzstan, the ballot is brought straight to your dinner table.

While I didn't find a polling official at my table this morning, I did cast my vote for the first time in Washington, D.C. I may not live in one of the hotly contested swing states, but I didn't want to miss out on the ritual.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

