How Much Would You Pay For A Putin-Themed Music Box?

Good morning. I'm David Greene. That's a Russian waltz. It's the sound that comes from a new music box - one with a mechanical figurine of Vladimir Putin. Russia's president is 20 inches tall in a dark suit, sitting at a wooden desk, holding a feather pen and signing a fake treaty that takes Crimea away from Ukraine. It is the work of world-renowned puppet maker Christian Bailey, and it is expected to be auctioned in Germany for several million dollars. It's a little creepy, but at least Putin has a shirt on. It's MORNING EDITION.