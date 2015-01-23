How Do You Expose An Anonymous Company?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Keeping Secrets

About Charmian Gooch's TED Talk

Charmian Gooch's mission is to "out" corrupt companies. She details how global corruption trackers follow the money — to some surprisingly familiar places.

About Charmian Gooch

Charmian Gooch is co-founder of the watchdog NGO Global Witness, which was founded to address growing concerns about covert warfare funded by illicit trade in timber and other industries. Global Witness has shed light on trade in "blood diamonds" in Uganda, minerals in the Congo and illegal timber trade between Cambodia and Thailand. In 2014, Gooch was awarded the TED Prize. Her Prize wish: to learn who owns and controls companies, to change the law and to launch a new era of openness in business.

