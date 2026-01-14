Charlotte Hornets retiring Dell Curry’s jersey

The Charlotte Hornets will retire Dell Curry’s number 30 jersey on March 19th at the Spectrum Center. Curry played 10 seasons with the Hornets including the team's inaugural season in 1988. When Curry retired he was the team’s all time leader in games with 701 played and in points with 9,839. Curry has continued to be part of the organization as a broadcaster.

During the March 19th matchup against the Orlando Magic his jersey will be raised into the rafters. Curry becomes the second Hornet to have their jersey retired joining Bobby Phillis


