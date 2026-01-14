© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets retiring Dell Curry’s jersey

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:25 PM EST

The Charlotte Hornets will retire Dell Curry’s number 30 jersey on March 19th at the Spectrum Center. Curry played 10 seasons with the Hornets including the team's inaugural season in 1988. When Curry retired he was the team’s all time leader in games with 701 played and in points with 9,839. Curry has continued to be part of the organization as a broadcaster.

He's also NBA superstar and Davidson College grad standout Steph Curry. During the March 19th matchup against the Orlando Magic his jersey will be raised into the rafters. Curry becomes the second Hornet to have their jersey retired joining Bobby Phillis
Tags
News from the Carolinas Charlotte Hornets
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.