World

British Columbia Legislature Rejects Bid For Silence

Published May 16, 2016 at 7:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For all the noise in America's presidential campaign, it wouldn't match a day at British Columbia's legislature. Canadian politicians yell, slap desks and clap thunderously. Not everyone appreciates the ruckus. Legislator Vicki Huntington called for a ban on endless applause, saying schoolchildren would be sent to the principal for such behavior. But as one lawmaker put it, I think voters wish there was more to clap about. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

