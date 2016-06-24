United Kingdom Brexit: What Are The Next Steps After Historic Vote?

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union. After decades of division over the country's relationship to Europe, British voters settled it in a rare national referendum. Prime Minister David Cameron, who called that referendum, announced that he will resign and that Britain should have a new prime minister by October.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The process of leaving the EU won't formally begin until the British government invokes Article 50 of the EU Treaty and officially announces the country's intent to leave. Once Britain does that, there is a two-year deadline to complete the exit. Britain must negotiate an agreement with the European Union on issues like immigration, labor and trade.