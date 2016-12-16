How Do We Transform Conflict Into Cooperation?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reconciliation

About William Ury's TED Talk

Negotiator William Ury offers an elegant (but not easy) way to get two opposing sides to agree: the approach? Find the "third side."

About William Ury

William Ury co-founded Harvard's Program on Negotiation and is currently Senior Fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project. He is the author of The Power of a Positive No: How to Say No & Still Get to Yes, and co-author of Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In. Over the last 30 years, Ury has served as a negotiation adviser and mediator in conflicts ranging from corporate mergers to wildcat coal strikes in Kentucky to ethnic wars in the Middle East, the Balkans, Colombia, and the former Soviet Union.

