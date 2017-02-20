© 2020 WFAE
World

Recycling Plant Employee In Ontario Finds Big Bucks Inside TV

Published February 20, 2017 at 6:54 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with a lesson about stashing your savings under a mattress or in a TV for that matter. An employee at a recycling plant in Ontario was taking apart a television when she found a whole lot of cash inside - a hundred thousand dollars, to be exact. She told her bosses and they tracked down the rightful owner. The man told police he inherited the money after his parents died and put it in the TV for safekeeping. Time passed, he forgot all about the money, and he gave the TV to a friend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition