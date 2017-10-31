PHOTOS: A Tranquil Ferry Between Indonesian Islands

The slow ferry churns over the waves between Bali and Lombok, two islands of the 17,000 or so that make up Indonesia. The public ferries of Indonesia are part of the connective tissue that keeps this diverse country together. Religious and ethnic tensions have no place here.

Claire Harbage / NPR The ferry between Bali and Lombok transfers people and goods from one island to the next. Most tourists prefer taking faster boats.

"I serve all the people. It doesn't matter if they come from another religion or another tribe, we serve all the people. It's equal," says ferry Capt. Mulyono, steering the Jemla ferry from majority-Hindu Bali to majority-Muslim Lombok.

The journey of almost 50 miles costs $3.40 and takes about four hours, sometimes longer. Tourists favor the more expensive fast boat that takes less than half the time, but the passengers on this vessel are almost all local — doing business, visiting relatives, going on vacation.

Claire Harbage / NPR Inside the hold of the ferry, passengers rest while a movie blares on the screen.

Between the islands, with little to no cellphone reception, people put aside their regular lives and spend the ride at ease, dozing or gazing into the deep blue water of the Bali Sea. Conversation is minimal.

Claire Harbage / NPR Songbirds chirp in their cages as a storm moves toward the ferry.

At the front of the boat, next to the captain's quarters, hang a slew of ornate bird cages. Gentle chirps weave their way into the web of sounds. Waves slap the hull rhythmically, and the engine drones, loudly.

Claire Harbage / NPR Rambo the rooster is tethered on the top deck, on his way home from Bangkok. Arif Rahman, who works for a delivery agency, transported Rambo and another cockfighting rooster for breeding purposes.

Claire Harbage / NPR (Clockwise from top) A man looks out across the water; the captain's hat; a control panel inside the ferry, which was built in Japan in 1984.

The repetition of noise dulls the senses and some passengers drift toward sleep, arranged in a jumble of limbs, napping on the boat's hard plastic benches. Others drink heavily sugared coffee, slurp cups of instant noodles, and smoke through packs of clove cigarettes.

Claire Harbage / NPR The hum of motors and rocking of the ferry lull passengers to sleep, despite the plastic benches.

Claire Harbage / NPR Hendi Wahyu, 33, is a member of the boat's crew. His job is parking the trucks when the ferry is in port. Between stops, he fishes off the side.

Claire Harbage / NPR A man stares out at the water as the ferry traverses the nearly 50 miles between stops.

Juraidah, a 27-year-old migrant worker from Lombok who lives in Taiwan, is on her way to visit her family. "My father passed away," she says. "It's only my mother, and that's why I have to earn money for my big family." Taking this ferry for the last leg of her journey helps her save money. She hasn't been home in three years. Her father died while she was gone.

As the ferry pulls in to dock in the south of the island of Lombok, Juraidah and the other passengers gather their belongings, and prepare to go their separate ways.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.