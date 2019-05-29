© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

GPS Sends Motorist To Rom, Germany, Instead Of Rome, Italy

Published May 29, 2019 at 6:05 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Luigi Ramanti (ph) decided to take a road trip from northern England to Rome, Italy. So he put Rome into his car's navigation system, and off he went. He noticed that the route looked a bit short, and he realized why when he arrived in Rom, a German village of less than 70 people - no Colosseum, no Trevi Fountain. Surprised, he had a minor car crash. He reportedly still has plans to go to Rome - the Italian one. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition