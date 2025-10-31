© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'No one is safe': U.N. says civilian toll unclear after El Fasher takeover

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:51 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

There are widespread reports of executions and other atrocities in the Darfur region of Sudan. U.N. officials and activists have been sounding the alarm for many months, but have been unable to stop what they see as a repeat of a genocide that happened in Darfur two decades ago. NPR's Michele Kelemen has this report, which lasts about 2 minutes and mentions sexual assault and graphic violence.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: The U.N.'s emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, says the city of El Fasher has descended into, quote, a "darker hell." After a more-than-500-day siege, a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces entered the city. And there have been credible reports since of mass executions, even at a maternity ward.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOM FLETCHER: Can anyone here say that we did not know this was coming? We cannot hear the screams, but as we sit here today, the horror is continuing. Women and girls are being raped, people mutilated and killed with utter impunity.

KELEMEN: At that same Security Council meeting, another top U.N. official, Martha Pobee, said it's hard to know just how many civilians have been killed in recent days.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTHA POBEE: No one is safe in El Fasher. There is no safe passage for civilians to leave the city.

KELEMEN: And those who do try to leave are targeted by the Rapid Support Forces, according to U.S. ambassador Dorothy Shea, who told the council that the RSF has committed genocide.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOROTHY SHEA: RSF militias are targeting civilians as they flee, killing innocent people escaping conflict and preventing those who remain from accessing lifesaving supplies.

KELEMEN: Here in Washington, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, has suggested that the U.S. designate the RSF as a terrorist organization. The ranking Democrat on that committee, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, says the U.S. should call out the United Arab Emirates, which has been arming the RSF.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEANNE SHAHEEN: UAE has been an irresponsible player who's contributed to one of the worst humanitarian crises that we have on the planet right now.

KELEMEN: The UAE's ambassador to the U.N. says his country is committed to peace talks that the U.S. is promoting.

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
World Morning Edition
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen