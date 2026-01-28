Trump admin rewrites nuclear safety rules. And, NTSB releases findings on D.C. crash

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Trump administration has secretly overhauled nuclear safety directives to fast-track the construction of a new generation of reactors, according to documents obtained by NPR. The Department of Energy, which is overseeing the Reactor Pilot Program to build at least three experimental commercial nuclear reactors by July 4, made the sweeping changes over the fall and winter. Critics are warning that the move gambles with the public's trust and compromises safety.

Idaho National Laboratory / Collage by Joan Wong for NPR / Collage by Joan Wong for NPR

🎧 After comparing hundreds of pages of new rules with the old ones, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel says he and a colleague found that there are some very important changes to the safety guidance. The new rules alter groundwater protections by replacing the strict requirement to protect water from radiological contamination. They now say that consideration must be given to avoid contamination. Similar language rollbacks were found for discharges into public sewers and the environment. Brumfiel says the changes could potentially impact everything from worker radiation exposure to reactor security.

President Trump spoke in Iowa last night as part of a midterm election campaign. The president focused his speech on a top voter concern: the economy. The state's Republicans are defending an open Senate seat and other positions they normally expect to win easily. But the GOP candidates may need to put in more work to garner the votes they need this year.

🎧 NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First that it seemed the president's speech was trying to shift the narrative away from the federal officers who shot and killed two people in Minneapolis. Trump maintained his typical tone, touting a strong economy. But the data contradicts his message. According to Kurtzleben, inflation has cooled but remains elevated, and the job market appears to be slowing. Even more so, Americans do not feel the economy is currently doing well, which has left Trump's approval rating on the economy in double-digit negative territory.

After a yearlong investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board blamed multiple systemwide failures for the midair collision of an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people. In the findings, investigators laid much of the blame on the Federal Aviation Administration.

🎧 NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said that the FAA should have known about the conflict between the helicopter route and where the regional flight was attempting to land. She revealed that, for years, air traffic controllers repeatedly flagged close calls at the exact spot where the crash happened, but their pleas were ignored. NPR's Joel Rose noted that there were a few key moments where things could have gone differently, including if the helicopter crew had heard the traffic controllers better and realized that the plane was coming from the left side of the Potomac River, not the right.

A man rushed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last night during a town hall, spraying her with an unknown liquid from a syringe. Footage from the event shows the man approaching her at the lectern as she delivered remarks before security swiftly tackled him to the ground. Moments before the assault, Omar had been calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment.

Today's listen

Lauren Crew for NPR / Artists Rei Ami (left), EJAE, and Audrey Nuna of KPop Demon Hunters are photographed in Los Angeles.

The fictional band HUNTR/X from the hit animated movie KPop Demon Hunters went from an unknown group to a global sensation in 2025. Now, the group is heading to the Grammys with five nominations. The powerhouse voices behind Mira, Zoey and Rumi are real-life music artists Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE — entertainers who have forged successful careers of their own. At a Los Angeles recording studio, the trio sat down with All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang to discuss the film's breakout success. In the interview, they shared their journey as artists, their vision for the future of the movie's universe and how they've honored their Korean heritage through their work in the film. Read highlights from the discussion, listen to what they had to say or check out the transcript from the interview.

Watch this

Nickolai Hammar/NPR /

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has tackled several monumental issues in his political career, including his family's experience as victims of a 2025 arson attack fueled by his Jewish faith. Shapiro, in his first term leading the state, frequently surfaces in discussions about potential Democratic contenders for the White House in 2028. For now, however, he says he's focused on the midterm elections. He's running for a second term, with a sharp focus on election security. In a conversation with All Things Considered host Scott Detrow, Shapiro discusses his new memoir, Where We Keep the Light, and shares his memories of the terrible attack that happened during Passover.

Listen to the interview or read the article about the discussion or watch a video. You can also check out the conversation on NPR's YouTube page.

3 things to know before you go

John Ruwitch/NPR / NPR / NPR A robot lifts a cube in an elementary school in classroom in Beijing.

China has made artificial intelligence a state-mandated part of its curriculum to develop future AI-savvy professionals, while the U.S. continues to debate the risks of AI in schools. The American Library Association awarded the country's top honors to the best books for children and young adults yesterday. CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss announced yesterday at an all-staff meeting that she plans significant newsroom cuts and the addition of new commentators.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

