Taking the Chinatown Bus to New York

NPR's Nancy Marshall reports a price war between two bus services recently cut the price of a trip from Washington to New York to $10. That particular fare didn't last long. Both bus services that offered it have raised their prices a bit, but budget travelers are still filling the buses, even though most of them leave in the middle of the night. The buses go from Chinatown D.C. to Chinatown in New York and are a good enough bargain to lure passengers away from Greyhound. NPR's Nancy Marshall reports.

