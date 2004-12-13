© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Humor Books to Combat the SAD Season

By Steve Inskeep,
Nancy Pearl
Published December 13, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of <i>A Girl Named Zippy</i>, a memoir by Haven Kimmel.
Detail from the cover of <i>A Girl Named Zippy</i>, a memoir by Haven Kimmel.
Detail from the cover of the novel <i>Handling Sin</i> by Michael Malone.
/
Detail from the cover of the novel <i>Handling Sin</i> by Michael Malone.

As the days turn cold and dark, librarian Nancy Pearl gets a jump on the winter solstice with picks for books that beat the winter-weather blues.

For many, those blues are already well under way. Seasonal Affective Disorder --or SAD -- peaks around the solstice on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year. Pearl suggests turning to a good, lively book to ward off the effects of pervasive darkness.

Whether it's a fanciful scrapbook of 1940s Brooklyn (Last Days of Summer, by Steve Kluger) or the more outlandish story of a possessive chimpanzee, as in John Collier's His Monkey Wife, the books listed here all share something in common.

As Pearl says, "they just give you a little nudge, up the chain to a little humor in your life."

Pearl discusses her winter book choices with NPR's Steve Inskeep. Following is a list of her picks:

Non-Fiction

A Girl Named Zippy by Haven Kimmel

Notes from a Small Island by Bill Bryson

Fiction

Last Days of Summer by Steve Kluger

Evolution Man, or How I Ate My Father by Roy Lewis

The Bear Went Over the Mountain by William Kotzwinkle

Handling Sin by Michael Malone

His Monkey Wife by John Collier

About a Boy by Nick Hornby

Straight Man by Richard Russo

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

BooksMorning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
See stories by Nancy Pearl