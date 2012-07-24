Today's Distraction: A Moment Of Cute With Cheetah Cubs

Sometimes we all need a break from the serious news. There's no better way to accomplish that today than to tell you that two cheetah cubs are making their public debut at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

As the National Zoo reports, their journey is an improbable one. They were born April 23 by C-section and were abandoned by their mother. But they were hand-raised by zoo staff and today, they were out for world to see them.

The cubs don't have names yet, but they will named after the fastest Americans in the Olympic 100-yard dash.

Here are two pictures: one of them as babies and the other taken in their enclosure today.

