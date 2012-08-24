Taking Care In Tuscaloosa, Ala.

One of the first activities of the new school year at the University of Alabama is Hands On Tuscaloosa, a morning of community service. On Sat., Aug. 25, students can choose to refurbish a neighborhood baseball diamond, clean-up a local high school, create a carnival or do something else worthwhile.

"We think it is important for students to get engaged as soon as they arrive on campus — both with each other and also with the Tuscaloosa community," says Wahnee Sherman, Director of the University's Community Service Center. Some 125 students are expected to participate.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.