Taking Care In Tuscaloosa, Ala.

By Linton Weeks
Published August 24, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Community service in Alabama.

One of the first activities of the new school year at the University of Alabama is Hands On Tuscaloosa, a morning of community service. On Sat., Aug. 25, students can choose to refurbish a neighborhood baseball diamond, clean-up a local high school, create a carnival or do something else worthwhile.

"We think it is important for students to get engaged as soon as they arrive on campus — both with each other and also with the Tuscaloosa community," says Wahnee Sherman, Director of the University's Community Service Center. Some 125 students are expected to participate.

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
