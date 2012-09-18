© 2020 WFAE
Controversial Drilling Project Is Delayed Again

Published September 18, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a delay in Arctic drilling.

A controversial oil drilling project in Arctic waters off Alaska is being pushed back to next year. Oil giant Shell blames a combinations of problems with an oil containment device, drifting sea ice and the need for permits. This is the second delay this year in oil companies search for oil in the Arctic. In July, BP shelved its plans to drill in the Beaufort Sea because of new stricter safety standards. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

