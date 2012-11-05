Election Guides? We've Got 'Em

As Eyder said earlier, "it's almost over."

The campaign, that is.

But if you haven't had enough of it all yet, here's are three places to go if you're looking for tips on what to watch for and when to watch for it.

-- Political Junkie. NPR's Ken Rudin offers his guide to "what's at stake on Tuesday, both in the contest for the White House as well as the 33 Senate and 435 House seats" that are up for grabs. Perhaps the most important moment tomorrow comes when polls close in the keyest of key swing states — Ohio. They're scheduled to do that at 7:30 p.m. ET.

-- The Associated Press. The wire service has put together a "timetable for armchair election watchers on how the night will unfold, based on what time the last polls close in each state." On Ohio, it cautions that if the state "is particularly close, and polls suggest it might be, there's a chance the outcome there won't be known until after Election Day, and the presidency could hinge on it."

-- Bloomberg News' Political Capital: Be prepared for a long night, Bloomberg warns. As it reminds us, President Obama has said his race with Republican nominee Mitt Romney is "tight as a tick" in the battleground states. And that "all adds up to a potentially long election night."

By the way, NPR.org will be live-blogging all through the potentially long night, starting at 6 p.m. ET. And NPR will begin its broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. It's scheduled to go until at least 3 a.m. ET. Wednesday.

