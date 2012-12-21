© 2020 WFAE
Holiday Lights Flip Neighbors 'The Bird'

Published December 21, 2012 at 7:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sarah Childs says she has a right to free expression. She also has the right to put holiday lights on her roof, and she was furious when police told her take them down. Authorities in Denham Springs, Louisiana threatened her with arrest because the lights were arranged in a particular shape. Ms. Childs went to court. A judge sided with her, issuing a temporary order allowing her to light up the night with the shape of an extended middle finger. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

