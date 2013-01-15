Wal-Mart Plans To Hire Veterans

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NPR's business news starts with a Wal-Mart plan to hire veterans.

OK, we've heard elsewhere in the program about corporate recruiters seeking out veterans. Today, Wal-Mart announces it will hire every veteran who wants a job. It's part of a new program beginning on Memorial Day. The only requirements here are that the veteran left the military in the previous year and that the veteran was not dishonorably discharged.

This Wal-Mart plan is expected to lead to jobs for more than 100,000 people over the next five years.