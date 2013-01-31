© 2020 WFAE
Super Bowl Attracts Battle Of Craft Breweries

Published January 31, 2013 at 7:40 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Sunday's Super Bowl - a contest between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers - is also a battle of craft breweries. Maryland's Flying Dog Brewery made a bet with Anchor Brewing of San Francisco. The loser must pour the winner's beer in its taproom for a week. And the loser's brewery tour guides will have to wear the winner's Super Bowl championship gear. Could be tough, but if they need a beer after all that, they're all set.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

