Deadly Explosions Reported In Major Indian City

Update at 10:55 AM, ET:India's home minister confirms 11 deaths from the bombing, a lower number than previously reported, but he warns the toll may rise, according to the Times of India.

Update at 10:30 AM, ET:Media outlets now report there was a third explosion, and the series of blasts appeared to be timed, according to NDTV.

Update at 10:00 AM ET: The Times of India reports all major Indian cities are on high alert.

Our original post: Authorities in Hyderabad, India, say there've been two big explosions and it's feared that several people are dead at a city bus station.

Hyderabad, in south-central India, is the capital of Andhra Pradesh province, and one of the largest cities in the country. The blasts were powerful, and the Associated Press reports that two people died. But Indian news outlets report that 15 people are dead. New Delhi Television reports as many as 50 people are hurt and that the bombs were placed to hurt as many people as possible.

IBN News says each of the blasts came near a theatre. The city of Hyderabad is now on high alert, and IBN tweets that the city of Mumbai is on "red alert".

Last November, India executed the surviving gunman who, with other men, attacked Mumbai over three days in November, 2008, killing more than 160 people. In January, an American who helped plan the attack was sentenced to 35 years in prison. As New Delhi TV reports, in 2007, a pair of explosions in Hyderabad killed 40 people.

