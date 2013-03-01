Actor Sues Publisher Over 'Office Space' Flair

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is inspired by the 1999 cult classic "Office Space."

Flair, as in the decorative pins and buttons that servers wear in the movie, working at the fictional restaurant Chotchkie's.

MONTAGNE: The super positive server Brian was played by Todd Duffey. But the actor isn't smiling now.

INSKEEP: Todd Duffey is suing the publisher Perseus, which sells a book and a collection of buttons called "The Office Space Box of Flair."

MONTAGNE: Duffey doesn't like that his face appears on the cover of the book, and on one of the actual buttons on the collection. He wants to block sales of the merchandise, and he wants damages.

