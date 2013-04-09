14 People Hurt In Stabbing Incident At Houston-Area College Campus

Fourteen people were injured after a stabbing incident at a Houston-area college.

The Lone Star College System put its Cy-Fair campus on lockdown on Tuesday following the stabbing. One suspect — a 20-year-old man who was enrolled in the school — was apprehended.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that medical personnel said 14 people were "wounded in the stabbing in which a suspect was detained this morning."

Harris County Sheriff's spokesman Alan Bernstein told CNN, however, that it was unclear whether all of those people were stabbed or were hurt in the process of leaving the scene.

The college said four of the victims were "transported by life-flight."

KHOU spoke to a witness who said "there were two guys running down the hallway and randomly stabbing students in the Health and Science Center. Other students rushed to help the victims until emergency crews arrived. One was 'bleeding profusely,' according to the witness."

This is a breaking news story, we'll update this post once we have more. NPR member station KUHF is live blogging on its website.

Update at 10:28 p.m. ET. Suspect Charged

The Houston Chronicle reports that the suspect, now identified as Dylan Quick, 20, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Update at 3:28 p.m. ET. Suspect Enrolled In School:

Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia said the lone suspect in this incident is "approximately 21-years-old" and he was enrolled in the school.

Garcia said 14 people were injured; 12 received medical treatment; 2 of them are in critical condition; 4 are in fair condition.

The sheriff said authorities have not yet determined what kind of weapon was used in the attacks, but said there were "no firearms" used.

Update at 2:22 p.m. 14 Injured:

Harris County Sheriff's spokesman Alan Bernstein tells CNN that 14 people were injured in the incident. He said he did not know whether all the victims were stabbed or if they were injured, for example, as a result of people trying to get away from the scene.

Bernstein said there were conflicting reports as to the kind of weapon used.

Update at 2:13 p.m. ET. Previous Incident At The School:

If you remember, back in January, three people were injured during a shooting at the Lone Star College's campus in north Houston.

Update at 2:03 p.m. ET. At Least 11 Injured:

Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said during a televised press conference that at least 11 people were stabbed. Four of those were taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Gilliland said how those people were stabbed was unclear. He said there were reports of a knife, but also that the suspect was stabbing students with a pencil.

Gilliland said one suspect was wrestled to the ground by a student before authorities made it to the campus.

