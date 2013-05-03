For Washington School, Good Weather Means Class Is Canceled

Wish our boss was this generous.

The principal of a small, private school in Washington decided that it was so beautiful outside, kids should take the day off to enjoy it.

Bellingham Christian, which is right across the border from Vancouver, posted the notice on its website.

"Yeah! It's a Sun Day today and everyone gets the day off from school," the announcement read. "Thank you teachers and students for working so hard. Enjoy your day and send me your creative pictures of you playing outside in the sunshine."

The forecast calls for a high of 70 degrees with 0 percent chance of precipitation.

Sampson, by the way, pulled this same stunt back in 2010.

And in case you were wondering: This blogger is sitting inside, while Washington, D.C. enjoys some spectacular weather.

