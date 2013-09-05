© 2020 WFAE
The Curious Craigslist Market For Empty Phone, Laptop Boxes

By Elise Hu
Published September 5, 2013 at 5:10 PM EDT
Boxes of the new iPhone 5 are displayed at an Apple Store. On Craigslist, used, empty boxes are offered for at least $10.
A quick scan of Craigslist reveals a curious market for not just smartphones and computers but the empty packaging of smartphones and computers. On my local Craigslist, a MacBook Pro box — "box only," as the sales pitches read — goes for $19. A MacBook Air box will cost you $15. And a Samsung Galaxy S4 box sells for $10.

This box market seems limited to the smartphone, tablet and computer packaging, and not boxes for, say, televisions or jewelry. Sure, a lot of computer packaging can be impressive in its engineering to fit all components snugly. But $19 for a box? What's going on here? We're hoping you can tell us.

A screen grab from a "box only" ad on Craigslist. It's not the only such ad that you'll find.
/ Craigslist screen grab
