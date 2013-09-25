© 2020 WFAE
Steelers, Vikings To Play NFL Game In London

Published September 25, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

American football doesn't have a big following overseas, which does not stop the National Football League from trying. An NFL game will be played in London Sunday. As it worked out, the league is not necessarily sending its best. The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Ben Roethlisberger, also known as Big Ben, are winless, 0-3. They'll play the Vikings, also 0-3. On the upside, David Greene, Steelers fan, one team is likely to overcome jetlag and win.

