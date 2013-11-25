Swiss Voters Reject Attempt To Limit Executive Pay

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: A proposal in Switzerland to limit executive pay has been rejected by voters there. As we reported on the program last week, the initiative would have meant that an executive could never earn more money in a month than what the lowest-paid employee earns in a year.

That initiative failed; 65 percent of voters rejected it. But analysts point out that in a corporate-friendly nation like Switzerland, the fact that the vote was held at all is significant.