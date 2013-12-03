© 2020 WFAE
Pope Francis Reveals He Once Worked As A Bouncer

Published December 3, 2013 at 7:15 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Long before becoming the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis worked some odd jobs. At a church in Rome this weekend, the Pope talked about sweeping floors, working in a chemical lab and teaching in high school. All jobs that would help explain his now famous common touch. But he also revealed that he was once a bouncer. Tough to do while turning the other cheek, but good preparation perhaps for the rough and tumble Vatican politics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition