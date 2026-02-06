First Friday Arts: Plays, film series and Black History Month events across Charlotte

February can be a tricky month. It’s short, it’s cold and it comes right after the holiday rush — but there’s still plenty happening on stages and screens around the city.

On this month’s First Friday Arts segment, we look ahead at some of the notable arts and culture events coming up in and around Charlotte. Joining the conversation are Jesse Boykin Kimmel, a local arts and theater writer; Rubie Britt-Height, WFAE’s director of community engagement; and Amanda Harry, reporter with QCityMetro.

Here are some of the events they are especially excited about this February.

Jesse's picks

"Primary Trust" @ Three Bone Theatre (Feb. 6 - 22)

This 2024 Pulitzer Prize–winning play by playwright Eboni Booth centers on a bookstore employee who loses his job and is forced to step outside his comfort zone, confront his past and make new connections. “This is a sincere story about community and mental health and friendship,” Jesse says, adding that audiences should be on the lookout for how those themes intertwine throughout the show.

"The Flick" @ Theatre Charlotte (Feb. 12 - 21)

This weekend, Theatre Charlotte wraps up its run of "Over the River and Through the Woods" (grab tickets if you can, Jesse says), and then get ready for the theater's production of "The Flick" opening Feb. 12.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy follows three underpaid movie theater ushers working at a rundown cinema. The play debuted off-Broadway in 2013 and is known for finding meaning in seemingly insignificant workplace conversations. “It’s serious, it’s funny,” Jesse said. “And if you love the movies, it’s a great show for you.” The production runs for two weekends, including two performances on Feb. 19 and 20 at the Independent Picture House.

Rubie’s picks

This WFAE event is a post-Valentine’s tradition for the public radio station, with tastings from more than ten local chefs, chocolatiers, caterers and beverage vendors, alongside live jazz music and a harpist. Guests receive a “passport” to guide them through the tasting stations. It's also a fundraiser for the radio station, so you can fill up on sweet and savory food while supporting public radio!

Gregory Porter: Love Is King Tour @ Ovens Auditorium (Feb. 10)

WFAE also presents Gregory Porter’s Love Is King Tour this month at Ovens Auditorium. Porter is a Grammy Award–winning singer and songwriter who blends soul, jazz and pop influences, drawing inspiration from artists like Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. "He has a very unique sound that you're just drawn to," Rubie said. WFAE program director Eric Teal also recently interviewed Porter about his music and influences.

Southern Accents: A Sign of the Times @ the VAPA Center (Feb. 17)

Rounding out her picks, Rubie also highlights a Black History Month concert featuring A Sign of the Times, a Charlotte-based ensemble led by husband and wife, Tyrone Jefferson and Toni Tupponce. The performance is presented by the Levine Museum of the New South, and blends rhythm, soul and jazz in celebration of Black history and culture.

Amanda’s picks

Black History Month Film Series @ Independent Picture House (Feb. 6 - 26)

The Independent Picture House’s third annual Black History Month film series will feature films such as "Do the Right Thing," "Juice," "Uptight," "One Night in Miami," and "Master." Several screenings include talkback discussions with local artists, and at least one features a live performance response to the film. “It’s bringing a lot of community and discussion and films together,” Amanda says, praising IPH as a welcoming venue with great vibes.

Afro Legacy Fest @ Harvey B. Gantt Center (Feb. 7)

This event explores Black History Month through a diasporic lens — particularly Afro-Latinx culture — blending music, dance and cultural expression. Amanda says it also offers a space for Afro-Latinx communities to celebrate together, while also inviting others to broaden how they engage with Black history and culture.

Black History Month Family Experience @ Sugar Creek Library (Feb. 28)

Finally, Amanda highlights a family-friendly Black History Month event at Sugar Creek Library, designed to bring people of all ages together. With activities like photos, crafts and hands-on experiences, the event offers an option for families — especially those with younger children — to celebrate Black history in an accessible, inclusive space.